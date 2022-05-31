Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 54.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTV. Northwest Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortive by 295.6% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Fortive from $99.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Fortive from $86.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon bought 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.25 per share, with a total value of $1,013,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $62.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $59.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.19. The stock has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $56.06 and a one year high of $79.87.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 12.32%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.56%.

Fortive declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

