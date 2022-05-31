6,697 Shares in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CBRE Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 997,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,250,000 after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA increased its position in CBRE Group by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 96,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,492,000 after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,240,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. increased its position in CBRE Group by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.70. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.35 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $2,702,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

