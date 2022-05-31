SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Bought by ETF Managers Group LLC

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SLM by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 6,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $107,020.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $19.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. SLM Co. has a 52 week low of $15.34 and a 52 week high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.37.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.35). SLM had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 34.38%. The business had revenue of $375.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. SLM’s payout ratio is 20.28%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLM. Stephens cut shares of SLM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SLM from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

