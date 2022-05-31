1,771 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 202.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 79,004 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after buying an additional 53,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 198.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,640 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,464,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $229.16 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.60 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.56.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $360.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.70.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

