Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 285,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 21,931 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $36,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,401,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $570,153,000 after buying an additional 1,533,795 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $1,335,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 945,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $122,485,000 after buying an additional 21,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW opened at $101.12 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $91.52 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $62.87 billion, a PE ratio of 41.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 28,722 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total value of $3,104,560.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,777 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,325.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.36, for a total transaction of $3,657,318.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,840 shares of company stock valued at $25,404,659 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on EW. UBS Group raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.26.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

