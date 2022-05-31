LMR Partners LLP Takes $688,000 Position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Realty by 513.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DRE shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial raised Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Duke Realty from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Duke Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

Shares of NYSE DRE opened at $53.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. Duke Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $66.22.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.46. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 93.39%. The firm had revenue of $275.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 41.64%.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

