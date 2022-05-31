ETF Managers Group LLC Buys 102 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 105.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,039,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,564,000 after acquiring an additional 534,228 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 52,973.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 429,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 429,082 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,867,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 508,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,117,000 after acquiring an additional 234,436 shares during the period. 80.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PH. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.71.

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $272.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $253.33 and a twelve month high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

About Parker-Hannifin (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.