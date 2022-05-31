IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 851 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Gartner by 553.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 98 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 92.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Gartner from $316.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Bank of America upgraded Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.00.

IT opened at $266.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.49. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $228.20 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. Gartner’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 500 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.82, for a total value of $125,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,436,388.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $251.99 per share, with a total value of $176,393.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

