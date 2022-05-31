IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 575 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,555 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 128.6% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other ConocoPhillips news, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $562,647.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,103 shares of company stock worth $8,798,364 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.83.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $114.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.35. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $51.41 and a 12 month high of $114.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

