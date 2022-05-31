Public Sector Pension Investment Board Trims Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $4,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 212,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,511,000 after purchasing an additional 10,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the third quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $92.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,678,321. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

