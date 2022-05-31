LPL Financial LLC Has $36.74 Million Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 179,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of CrowdStrike worth $36,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HarbourVest Partners LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $2,724,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,047 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 382.1% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth $22,694,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BTIG Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.25.

CRWD stock opened at $166.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.71. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.96 and a beta of 1.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $431.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total transaction of $4,751,708.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.09, for a total value of $2,350,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,514,434.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Profile (Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.