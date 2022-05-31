Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $667,000 Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) by 96.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Doximity in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Doximity by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Doximity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity in the second quarter worth about $87,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Kira Scherer Wampler sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul W. Jorgensen acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.19 per share, for a total transaction of $482,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive now owns 197,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,363,190.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of DOCS stock opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. Doximity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 52.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.48.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. Doximity had a net margin of 40.52% and a return on equity of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.17 million. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Doximity, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Doximity from $78.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $55.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.07.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

