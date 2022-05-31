ETF Managers Group LLC Increases Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AGNC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.81. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.86 and a 52 week high of $18.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.05.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently -77.01%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AGNC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of AGNC Investment to $12.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.27.

AGNC Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.