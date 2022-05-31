Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR) Shares Purchased by LMR Partners LLP

LMR Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,414 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,206 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.08% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 8,540 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $958,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 327.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,221 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 31,574 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 198.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 34,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after buying an additional 22,986 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 1,619.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,029 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alpha Metallurgical Resources alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on AMR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $155.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

In other news, CFO Charles Andrew Eidson sold 29,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $3,904,386.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jason E. Whitehead sold 16,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $2,030,009.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 112,895 shares of company stock valued at $13,973,935. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

AMR stock opened at $179.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.36. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.22. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.55 and a twelve month high of $181.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The energy company reported $13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.94 by $1.36. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 152.74% and a net margin of 24.54%. The firm had revenue of $828.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($3.00) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post 84.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. As of December 31, 2021, it operated twenty active mines and eight coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NYSE:AMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Metallurgical Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.