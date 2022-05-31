Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,902 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 160.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $105.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.23 billion, a PE ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.16. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.00 and a 52 week high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 127.03%.

FIS has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.96.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.