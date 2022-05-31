727 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 727 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Generac by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,310,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 3.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 52,686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 14.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Generac by 4.0% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 1,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac stock opened at $256.17 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.94 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. Generac’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Generac from $369.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Generac from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $440.36.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total transaction of $3,621,815.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total transaction of $1,493,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,389 shares of company stock valued at $6,209,016. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

