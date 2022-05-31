Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.20% of Option Care Health worth $10,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter worth $96,743,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,032,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285,972 shares during the period. Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Option Care Health by 457.1% in the third quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 1,392,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,852 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Option Care Health by 45.6% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,449,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,002 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Option Care Health by 225.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,879 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $26.49. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $915.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OPCH shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Option Care Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

In related news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,215,468.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $492,660. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

