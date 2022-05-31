Zacks: Brokerages Expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to Post $6.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) to report $6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.29 and the lowest is $6.03. Deere & Company reported earnings per share of $5.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year earnings of $23.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $22.87 to $24.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $26.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $24.57 to $30.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $412.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.13.

NYSE:DE opened at $360.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $307.64 and a 1 year high of $446.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $394.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $377.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Rajesh Kalathur sold 32,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $12,956,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total transaction of $7,217,052.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deere & Company (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deere & Company (DE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.