Zacks: Analysts Expect Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the highest is $0.63. Tempur Sealy International reported earnings per share of $0.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full-year earnings of $3.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.44 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 272.95% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TPX shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 40,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 53,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 3.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 59,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $26.41 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

