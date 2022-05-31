Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 582,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 75,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.43% of Atmos Energy worth $60,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Atmos Energy by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ATO. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.56.

Shares of ATO stock opened at $117.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.43. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.80 and a 1-year high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

