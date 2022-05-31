Credit Suisse AG Sells 1,626 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,232 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,626 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in McKesson were worth $61,454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total transaction of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,096,095.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 8,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.45, for a total value of $2,876,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,334 shares of company stock valued at $15,434,314 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.00.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $334.96 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $184.43 and a twelve month high of $339.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.65.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 538.84% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.07%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.