Credit Suisse AG Sells 142,879 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 486,504 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142,879 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Match Group were worth $64,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,434,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,644,454,000 after buying an additional 513,954 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,773,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,419,000 after buying an additional 27,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,272,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,597,000 after buying an additional 300,318 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Match Group by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,648,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $614,727,000 after buying an additional 183,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Match Group by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,638,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,136,000 after buying an additional 458,867 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Match Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Match Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

Shares of MTCH opened at $79.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.18. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.87 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.14.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $798.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 220.83%. Match Group’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.