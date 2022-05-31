Credit Suisse AG Cuts Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 706,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353,077 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.24% of Cerner worth $65,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $185,871,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,658,000. Versor Investments LP grew its stake in Cerner by 6,666.6% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,145,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128,661 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,543,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Cerner by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,148,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,644,000 after acquiring an additional 626,551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CERN. Argus cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.38.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CERN opened at $94.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.79. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $69.08 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 47.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.27%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

