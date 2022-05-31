Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Holdings Increased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 4.20% of Kellogg worth $922,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 337.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 227,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,136 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.80.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In the last three months, insiders sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $58,398,354. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE K opened at $69.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.65. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.48.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.67%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

