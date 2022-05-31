State Street Corp Has $933.49 Million Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,297,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 585,911 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.48% of Raymond James worth $933,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 6,630 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,253 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter worth about $603,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on RJF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.22.

NYSE RJF opened at $99.19 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.09. Raymond James has a 12-month low of $81.96 and a 12-month high of $117.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.90.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Raymond James will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

In other news, insider James E. Bunn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $601,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,514,870.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

