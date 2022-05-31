State Street Corp Increases Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,315,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,771 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 7.17% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $1,007,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 14.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $144,553,000 after acquiring an additional 214,608 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 41,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $107.45 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.67 and a 52 week high of $112.15.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.51. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.07%.

CHRW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $109.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.91.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 28,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total transaction of $3,086,781.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,520 shares in the company, valued at $5,998,835.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael D. Castagnetto sold 3,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total transaction of $412,732.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,060 shares in the company, valued at $2,209,609. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide (Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.