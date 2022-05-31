State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Street Corp boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,465,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,958 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 9.60% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $1,025,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after purchasing an additional 3,557 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,203,000 after acquiring an additional 41,347 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

FRT opened at $115.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.29 and its 200-day moving average is $123.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $106.52 and a twelve month high of $140.51.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.81). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 26.80% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $256.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 130.49%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

