Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Stock analysts at Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BLCO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bausch + Lomb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE BLCO opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. Bausch + Lomb has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $20.20.

Bausch Lomb Corporation is an eye health company. Its product portfolio includes Biotrue(R) and renu(R) multi-purpose solutions, Biotrue(R) ONEday daily disposable contact lenses, LUMIFY(R) redness reliever eye drops, PreserVision(R) AREDS 2 formula eye vitamin and mineral supplements and VYZULTA(R).

