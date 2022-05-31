Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Sells 329 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 3.6% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $114.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day moving average of $123.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.85. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.04). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.00% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.10%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNI. Citigroup lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James downgraded Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, CIBC raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$165.00 to C$169.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.95.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

