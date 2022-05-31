Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Corteva by 402.9% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Corteva by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

In related news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 3,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total value of $158,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.65. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.60 and a 12-month high of $64.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is 23.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTVA. Redburn Partners raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Corteva from $56.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.21.

Corteva Company Profile (Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.