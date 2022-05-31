Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Increases Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the third quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 893 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Community Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYK. Bank of America started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $288.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on Stryker from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Shares of SYK opened at $236.50 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $224.02 and a 12 month high of $281.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $89.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.