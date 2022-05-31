Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $420,000 Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 21.6% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,980 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 16.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 173.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 36,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $76.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.63. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $61.15 and a one year high of $76.63. The firm has a market cap of $41.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.22%.

In other news, EVP Brett C. Carter sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $1,045,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,245.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim Williams sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $152,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 99,993 shares in the company, valued at $7,620,466.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,000 shares of company stock worth $1,271,240. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.10.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

