Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC trimmed its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,227 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Penn National Gaming by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

PENN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penn National Gaming in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Penn National Gaming from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 2.35. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.78 and a 12-month high of $86.40.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.16). Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, Interactive. The company offers casino gaming, online gaming, live racing, sports betting, and digital sports content.

