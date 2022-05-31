Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $87,000 Position in Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Whole Earth Brands by 2.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 71,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 9.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 50.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Whole Earth Brands stock opened at $6.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.34 million, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.36. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $14.63.

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $132.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whole Earth Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

