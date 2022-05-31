Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 676,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,961 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $94,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of J. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter worth $298,491,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3,853.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 658,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,754,000 after buying an additional 641,861 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,692,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,907,000 after buying an additional 408,849 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 783,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,088,000 after buying an additional 123,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the third quarter worth $14,432,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Engineering Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.86.

J stock opened at $140.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 48.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $138.96 and its 200 day moving average is $135.51. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a one year low of $114.11 and a one year high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.02. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.06%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

