Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,191,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,070,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Seagen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,500,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $541,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185,093 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,727,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $266,743,000 after acquiring an additional 54,818 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,661,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $256,852,000 after acquiring an additional 75,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,437,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $244,013,000 after acquiring an additional 101,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Seagen news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total value of $46,038.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares in the company, valued at $7,189,445.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $1,524,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 81,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,149,639. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SGEN shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Seagen from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $179.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $195.00 to $146.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.33.

Shares of SGEN opened at $141.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.41. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.43 and a 52-week high of $192.79.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

