Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Buys 102 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNPS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,475,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $912,077,000 after purchasing an additional 447,018 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 803,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,105,000 after acquiring an additional 361,945 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,004,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 683,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $251,903,000 after acquiring an additional 160,551 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after acquiring an additional 154,700 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synopsys stock opened at $322.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $302.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $318.42. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.87 and a 52-week high of $377.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.21.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 53,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.12, for a total value of $16,064,538.72. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $29,884,181.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Trac Pham sold 49,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $14,966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,752,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNPS shares. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $350.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Synopsys to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Synopsys from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Synopsys from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $377.45.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

