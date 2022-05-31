Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,081,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 284,554 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 5.67% of Genuine Parts worth $1,139,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,153,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $441,547,000 after buying an additional 161,986 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 125,536 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 198,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,802,000 after acquiring an additional 120,100 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1,811.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 119,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 113,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

GPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $139.18 on Tuesday. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $115.63 and a one year high of $142.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.