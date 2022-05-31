EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 488,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 67,153 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.20% of EastGroup Properties worth $111,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 15,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,392,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 85,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,389,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGP stock opened at $164.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $187.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $197.61. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.22 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.81). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 12.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EGP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho cut their target price on EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.90.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

