Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Takes $83,000 Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 15.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,843,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,817,000 after acquiring an additional 910,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,551,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,398,000 after acquiring an additional 9,302 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,361,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,636,000 after acquiring an additional 74,833 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 9.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,195,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,603,000 after acquiring an additional 188,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,837,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,044,000 after acquiring an additional 89,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $246.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $243.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $207.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 16.43% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,777.78%.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,902.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 7,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.38, for a total transaction of $1,820,638.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,447,270.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,822 shares of company stock worth $6,451,256 over the last ninety days. 15.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.19.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

