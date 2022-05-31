Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $267,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.
PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.
PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.
About PulteGroup (Get Rating)
PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PulteGroup (PHM)
- Ulta Beauty Had One Beautiful Quarter
- MarketBeat Podcast: Where Are The Next Small Cap Opportunities?
- Workday Gets Worked Over By The Analysts
- Broadcom Is Primed To Hit A New All-Time High
- Builders FirstSource Stock is Building Out a Base
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.