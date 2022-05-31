Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 23.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,972,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,600,000 after buying an additional 376,559 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,599 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,177,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,285,000 after purchasing an additional 553,252 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,548 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $267,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays downgraded PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $45.69 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.61 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.57.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 14.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

About PulteGroup (Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.