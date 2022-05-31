LMR Partners LLP Takes Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $39.11 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.48. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.89.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.