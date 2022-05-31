Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 4,208 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $815,524,000 after buying an additional 899,103 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,583,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,332 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $256,704,000 after purchasing an additional 188,542 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,563,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948,475 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Barclays cut Interpublic Group of Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 18,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $596,301.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,956. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher F. Carroll sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $1,369,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 62,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPG opened at $32.28 on Tuesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $39.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 45.31%.

Interpublic Group of Companies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

