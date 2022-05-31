State Street Corp Buys 561,132 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

State Street Corp grew its position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,032,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 561,132 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 7.41% of J. M. Smucker worth $1,090,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 363,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,309,000 after buying an additional 146,180 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,136,000 after acquiring an additional 45,018 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 136,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.77.

Shares of SJM opened at $125.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.41. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

