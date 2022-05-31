Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock Position Cut by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lessened its stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 652 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COIN. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 113 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 182.2% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $73,313.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, with a total value of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,121,844 shares of company stock valued at $76,837,576.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $394.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Coinbase Global from $345.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.05.

NASDAQ:COIN opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.83 and a 52-week high of $368.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.94 and its 200 day moving average is $193.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $16.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($2.72). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 42.39% and a net margin of 33.63%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.