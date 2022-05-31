Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 220.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGM. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.79.

Shares of MGM opened at $34.89 on Tuesday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $30.70 and a 52-week high of $51.17. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.25 per share, for a total transaction of $109,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

