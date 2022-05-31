Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 335.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 23.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 14.2% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 5,997.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 10,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $272.00 to $263.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $178.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.92.

Dollar General stock opened at $228.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $231.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 22.56%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

