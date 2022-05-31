Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $173,000 Investment in IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of IZEA Worldwide as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in IZEA Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 488,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IZEA stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.28. IZEA Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.85 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $58.45 million, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 2.86.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that IZEA Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered IZEA Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

