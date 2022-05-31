VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Shares Sold by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC reduced its holdings in VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in VSE were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSEC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in VSE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of VSE by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of VSE by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Wilen Investment Management CORP. acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VSE stock opened at $40.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 3.02. VSE Co. has a 52 week low of $36.00 and a 52 week high of $65.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.59 and a beta of 1.45.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that VSE Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

VSEC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut VSE from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

