Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Sells 20,539 Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC cut its stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,539 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Hayward were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Hayward by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 416,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 53,476 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Hayward by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 593,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,560,000 after buying an additional 110,982 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Hayward by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 410.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 542,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after purchasing an additional 436,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Hayward during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $939,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAYW shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

HAYW stock opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $410.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hayward news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 78,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $1,143,480.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,204.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,802,997 shares of company stock worth $136,183,069. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

